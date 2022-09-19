ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.1 %

IMOS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

