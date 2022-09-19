Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cigna by 127.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Cigna by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

