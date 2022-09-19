CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CITIC has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.
About CITIC
