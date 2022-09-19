Citigroup Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.78. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
