Citigroup Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.78. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

