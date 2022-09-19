Civilization Market Cap Reaches $8.19 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $795,223.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civilization

Civilization’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

