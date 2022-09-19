Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 35.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Clarus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Down 2.1 %

Clarus stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 844,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Clarus has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.