CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

