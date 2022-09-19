Cobak Token Market Capitalization Reaches $32.96 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $1.64 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,380,309 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

