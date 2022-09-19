Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

In related news, insider Karen Penrose bought 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). In related news, insider Karen Penrose purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). Also, insider Michael Daniell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10). Insiders purchased 922 shares of company stock worth $176,970 in the last three months.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

