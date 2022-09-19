Cochlear Limited (COH) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.45 on October 16th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.40.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity

In other Cochlear news, insider Michael del Prado purchased 200 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$147.50 ($103.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37). In other news, insider Karen Penrose acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). Also, insider Michael del Prado acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$147.50 ($103.15) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 922 shares of company stock worth $176,970.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

