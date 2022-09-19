Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,668,244 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.