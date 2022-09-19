Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,437,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.