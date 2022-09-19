Comparing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 33.25% 13.87% 1.22% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 34.91% 25.26% 2.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.72 $21.37 million $1.02 8.11 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 3.03 $66.34 million $909.62 8.84

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats FNCB Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

