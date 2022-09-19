Comparing YETI (YETI) and Its Peers

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YETI to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YETI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion $212.60 million 15.44 YETI Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.02

YETI’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% YETI Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares YETI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

YETI has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YETI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 YETI Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

YETI presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.91%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 132.23%. Given YETI’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YETI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of YETI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YETI beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

