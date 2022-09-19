Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 26,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 861,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after buying an additional 395,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

