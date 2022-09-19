Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Achieves $137,655.54 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 48% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $137,655.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

