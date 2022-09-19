ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $394,262.11 and $59,852.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00088494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

