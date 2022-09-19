Copiosa Coin (COP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $2.95 million and $60,379.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
