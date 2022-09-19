Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

