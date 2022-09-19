Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CNM opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Core & Main by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

