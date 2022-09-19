Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,494. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

