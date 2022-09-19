CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

CountPlus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 150,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($75,524.48).

About CountPlus

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

