CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Trading Down 4.5 %
PMTS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23.
About CPI Card Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.