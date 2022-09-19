Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 15.7% in August

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creatd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Creatd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Creatd by 1,909.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 571,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Creatd has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27.

About Creatd

Creatd ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 665.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,980.88%.

(Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.