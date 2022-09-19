Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 15.7% in August

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Creatd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Creatd by 1,909.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 571,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Creatd has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
