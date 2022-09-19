Credit Suisse Group Trims Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Target Price to €10.00

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Almirall Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.
About Almirall
Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.
