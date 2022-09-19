Critical Analysis: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infineon Technologies and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $39.82, indicating a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.39 $1.40 billion $1.64 14.79 Ebang International $51.45 million 1.08 $4.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 14.59% 18.41% 9.43% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Ebang International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

