Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.79 million and a PE ratio of -40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,660.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

