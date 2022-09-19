Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

