CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,641,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after purchasing an additional 686,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 648,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,122. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

