CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,770,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,618,487 shares of company stock worth $46,697,961. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,704. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $651.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

