Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,623,000 after buying an additional 119,666 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

