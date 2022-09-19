Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Danaher by 1,780.8% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 198,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,906 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

