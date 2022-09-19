Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 96135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Rating)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.