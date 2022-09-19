Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. 645,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

