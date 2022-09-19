Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 5.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.14 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

