Delphy Market Cap Tops $311,143.83 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $311,143.83 and approximately $47,163.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.