Dentgroup LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

