Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.57. 810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

