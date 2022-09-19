Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.57. 810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
