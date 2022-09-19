Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.57. 810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

