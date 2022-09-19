Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.87 ($19.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.11.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

