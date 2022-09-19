Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €70.95 ($72.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.94 and its 200-day moving average is €64.13. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a 52-week high of €73.40 ($74.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

