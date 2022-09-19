Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.00 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.