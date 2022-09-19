Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

