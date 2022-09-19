DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 159.5% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79,929 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $142,000.

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 36.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,286. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

