dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $199,571.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

