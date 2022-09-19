Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Digital China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

