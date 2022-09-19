Dipper Network (DIP) Price Down 32% Over Last Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

