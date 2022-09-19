Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 2,332,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

