Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,910 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.57. 25,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

