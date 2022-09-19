Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $169.66. 34,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,441. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.