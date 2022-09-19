Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

